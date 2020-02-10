|
|
Frederick M. Gregory
Indianapolis - Fred Gregory died on February 5, 2020 at his home. A longtime Indianapolis resident, he was born in 1934 and is survived by his son, Robert M. Gregory and his sister, Elizabeth Gregory Burns. Fred was a true explorer and life long learner. He loved travel, books, and was a master at trivia, as evidenced by his making it to the Jeopardy contestant finals. His wit, humor and spirit will be sorely missed. Visitation will take Thursday February 13, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 2 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020