Frederick Nay
Zionsville - Frederick Raines Nay of Zionsville passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Zionsville Meadows. Fred was born in Sheridan, Indiana on June 22, 1925, a son of the late Frank Enlow Nay and Olive (Raines) Nay. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1943 and immediately joined the United States Army Air Corp to service his country during World War II. He met the love of his life, Oleta Brandenburg, when he returned from the service and they got married on May 3, 1950. Fred was a member of the Zionsville Presbyterian Church and the Zionsville American Legion. Fred is survived by his wife of 69 years, Oleta , his daughter Kay (Eric) Burkhammer; grandson Brian (Stephanie) Burkhammer He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Frank Nay Jr. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5-7p at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Funeral & Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore St., Zionsville, IN 46077. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Simplicity with graveside services immediately following at the Zionsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zionsville Presbyterian Church, 4775 W 116th St. Zionsville, IN 46077 or the Zionsville American Legion, 9950 E. 600 S. Zionsville, IN 46077.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019