Frederick R. OffuttFrederick R. Offutt passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Fred died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 21, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Fred was a graduate of Butler University in 1956. Upon graduation, he served two years active duty in the US Army Caribbean Forces. After serving six years, he received an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Specialist Third Class.Fred returned home to Indiana where he became a father and started his family. He also completed graduate courses at Indiana University School of Music. He worked as a teacher at St. Luke's Catholic School during the day, and Manager of Indtrans International at night. In 1974, he began work for Circle Air Freight, eventually becoming a regional sales manager. Fred later worked for Intertrans Corporation as district manager in Indianapolis, which took him to Australia and South Africa several times as the United States route coordinator.Fred was a brilliant musician, composer, and artist. He composed music for plays, wrote symphonies, and composed scores to accompany films. Composing music was one of Fred's greatest passions in life. His musical works are published by ten publishing houses throughout the country. Many of his compositions are available today at the Irwin library at Butler University. He also shared his musical talents as a part-time organist at Church of the Saviour, where he and his wife Doris were members for many years.Fred was a devoted father and grandfather and always had a creative scheme or an elaborate prank planned. Anyone who knows Fred, has a story of one of his light-hearted pranks or practical jokes. Fred is survived by his wife, Doris of 46 years, his daughter Jennifer Lynn Toth, 3 stepchildren John Davis (Kathy), Dana Meyer (Jeff), and Jim Davis, 9 grandchildren Marshall, Samantha, Joe, Miranda, Jessica, Olivia, Mollie, Will, and Holly, and 7 great grandchildren Gavin, Clyde, Finn, Eli, Cecilia, Milo, and Lulu. He is preceded in death by his parents Budd and Kathryn, his sister Melinda, his daughter Kathryn Rose Duca (Dave), and son-in-law Kevin Toth.