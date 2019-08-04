Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Frederick Russell "Fred" Roberts


1942 - 2019
Frederick Russell "Fred" Roberts Obituary
Frederick "Fred" Russell Roberts

Indianapolis - Passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 76. Fred was born on December 30, 1942 in Indianapolis to William and Pearl Carlyle Roberts. He was the owner of Roberts Maintenance. He loved playing cards and the slots machines. He is survived by his beloved wife Billie Marendt Roberts, children Tammy (Charles) Hamblen, Honey (Bob) Gant, Frances (Wayne) Melton, Ronnie (Kim) Singleton, sisters, Pat, Jerry, Rose, Kathy, Ruby, Sherry brothers George, Ralph and Russell. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Buzz, Stan and Little Stan. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8 from 3 - 8 pm at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, August 9 at 11 am at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home with visitation an hour before service. Entombment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www. LittleandSonsIndianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019
