Frederick W. Farrell
Indianapolis - 86, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born March 31, 1934 to the late Ralph M. Farrell and Stella Niccum Farrell. After graduating from Dunkirk High School, Frederick obtained his education degree from the University of Indianapolis. Frederick taught school in Pike Township for 34 years and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Church of the Nativity, the Masonic Lodge #251, the Literary Club of Indianapolis, and a lifelong member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis.
Frederick is survived by his wife, Genevieve Hart Hicks; and her children; and his children, Katherine Farrell (Mark Curry), Dan Farrell (Patrice), John Farrell (Maureen Nally), Anne Born (Trey), David Farrell (Helen) and Meghan Farrell; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother; and one sister.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers. Burial with military honors will take place at a private graveside service in Dunkirk, Indiana.
The family would like to thank Clearvista Lake Health Campus for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Nativity, 7300 Lantern Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256 and/or Paradigm Health Hospice, 8904 Bash St., Ste. B, Indianapolis, IN 46256. www.shirleybrothers.com
.