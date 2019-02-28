|
|
Frederick William (Bill) Robinson
Indianapolis - On February 26th Frederick William (Bill) Robinson, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 65 years; their two sons, Steven William (Anne Cunningham) and Bret Allen (Christine Schlegel); two grandchildren, Elliot and Abigail; and other family members and close friends. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War, retired in 1994 after a 35-year teaching career at Park Tudor School, and along with his wife was a charter member of Westview Christian Church. Visitation will be at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway on Friday March 01, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm then on Saturday March 2, funeral services will be held at 10 am at the funeral center. Complete obituary and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019