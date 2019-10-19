|
|
Fredric Brasher
St. Cloud, FL - Fredric M. Brasher, formerly of Plainfield, Indiana and most recently of St. Cloud, Florida peacefully stepped into the arms of his Savior on October 17, 2019.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1939, Fred was a friend to all who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Thelma (nee Martindale) Brasher, Fred is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Carolyn, his sister Jeri Brasher Francis, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judith and Bill Cowell, nieces, Alex Green, Tori Wimpee, and nephew, Jarrod Cowell (Anna ). Carolyn along with Fred's many friends want to thank Fred's niece Jaymie Pool, her husband Shane, and their son Espn for the loving care they have provided Fred especially during the last year.
Fred was employed as an engineer for 38 years by Indianapolis Power & Light, retiring in 2001. From 2002 - 2014 he served as a consulting engineer for the Citizens Energy Group in central Indiana. A graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and Tri-State University, Fred was a long-time member of Plainfield Christian Church, where he was a member of the missions ministry team. In addition, he was the longest tenured member of the Board of Directors of TCM International Institute, serving from 1979 to the time of his death.
Visitation will be on Friday October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Hampton Gentry Funeral Home located at 106 Shaw Street, Plainfield, Indiana 46168.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hampton Gentry Funeral Home. There will also be a time of visitation prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Plainfield immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to TCM International Institute P.O. Box 24560, Indianapolis, IN 46224. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, 2019