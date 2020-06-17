Fredrick Charles Hoerger
Fredrick Charles Hoerger

Indianapolis - 91, passed away on June 7, 2020. He was born at the family home on January 12, 1929, in Speedway Indiana to Harry and Miriam Hoerger. He graduated from Speedway High School in 1947. He retired from Indiana Bell Telephone Company in 1983 with 36 years of service. He served with the Indiana National Guard for 9 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Polly June (Wacker); his brothers, Bob and Jack Hoerger; and sister, Mims Pirtle. He is survived by his brother, Richard Hoerger; sons, Karl and Richard Wacker; daughters, Sandra Winteregg and Carol Hood; 12 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be scheduled following the COVID-19 restrictions at Speedway Christian Church, 5110 W. 14th Street, Speedway, IN 46224.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Speedway Christian Church Perpetual (Endowment Fund) or to the Renovation Fund.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
