Indianapolis - Freeda M. Smith, 87, went to join her heavenly Father on April 6, 2020. One of eight children, she grew up on a farm in Alfordsville, Indiana and all her life she loved to be outdoors. She and her husband, Warren B. Smith, ministered to churches in Pleasant Ridge, Illinois; Odon, Indiana; Bridgetown, Ohio; and Riverside, California. For more than 30 years, she worked for Sears Greenwood. She loved reading, music and traveling extensively around the world. She was the child of George and Mary Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren. Survivors include her four children, Roger, Tamra (Mark) Basch, Jay (Marlene), and Kelly; and six grandchildren, Haylie, Madison, Shelby, Jonah, Diego, and Sandro. She was an amazing mom and mammaw, and will be dearly missed. She will be buried in Old Union Cemetery, Alfordsville, Indiana. A memorial service will follow later this year. Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. You are encouraged to share memories, condolences and photographs with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020