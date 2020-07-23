1/
Frieda Marie Eicher
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frieda Marie Eicher was born one of twin daughters to Ernest and Marie Kinnunen Eicher July 16, 1939 in Salinas, CA. She is survived by her twin sister, Ann Eicher Stemm, niece, Katherine Marie Stemm and great niece Sophia, all of Normal, IL. Also surviving are nephew, Jason (Amy) Stemm and great niece Julia, of Long Island City, New York and special friend, Steve Nezovich of Indianapolis.

Frieda grew up in Phoenix, AZ, graduated from Shields High School, Seymour, IN and received her B.S. degree from Miami University, Oxford, OH. After more than 32 years of service, she retired from Eli Lilly. She enjoyed traveling, attending sports events, plays and concerts.

A private family service will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 4650.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Community Home Health Hospice PO Box 7009 Indianapolis, IN 46207.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved