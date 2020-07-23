Frieda Marie Eicher was born one of twin daughters to Ernest and Marie Kinnunen Eicher July 16, 1939 in Salinas, CA. She is survived by her twin sister, Ann Eicher Stemm, niece, Katherine Marie Stemm and great niece Sophia, all of Normal, IL. Also surviving are nephew, Jason (Amy) Stemm and great niece Julia, of Long Island City, New York and special friend, Steve Nezovich of Indianapolis.
Frieda grew up in Phoenix, AZ, graduated from Shields High School, Seymour, IN and received her B.S. degree from Miami University, Oxford, OH. After more than 32 years of service, she retired from Eli Lilly. She enjoyed traveling, attending sports events, plays and concerts.
A private family service will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 4650.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Community Home Health Hospice PO Box 7009 Indianapolis, IN 46207.