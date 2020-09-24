Froso M. McDonaldIndianapolis - 90, passed away September 23, 2020. She was born August 16, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN to Theodore and Anastasia Manolios.She grew up as a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, and attended School #43, and graduated from Shortridge High School in 1947. She attended Butler University and worked at the Indianapolis News and Indianapolis Star, while attending school.Fro married Ray McDonald, who she met at Butler, on February 10, 1951 at Fairview Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, IN. They lived away from Indianapolis for 40 years, enjoying their first ten years of their marriage at Miller Beach near Gary, IN, where all three of their children were born. In 1962, they moved to Arlington Heights, IL, and retired to Fishers, IN in 1991.Fro was a homemaker, as well as being employed as a nursery school teacher, junior high teacher's aide, and office manager. She had also been employed at the Fishers Chamber of Commerce. Fro was active in five Presbyterian Churches as a committee member, Church School teacher, circle member and leader, and communicant teacher. Fro was a member of PEO Sisterhood, currently in Chapter BK, IN, and while living in Illinois was a member of Chapter JX, IL. She and Ray are members of the Butler Bulldog Club, and held season tickets to Butler Basketball, and also rooted for Purdue, from which two children graduated, the Big 10, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and Indians. She and Ray had also served on the Illinois West Point Parents Club. She joined Ray after marriage as a Chicago Cubs and Bears Fan. She was also active attending all of her grandchildren's sports activities.Fro and Ray enjoyed living at Hoosier Village Retirement Center the last 8 years of her life.Survivors include her loving husband, Ray, children John (Jo-Ann) McDonald, Duluth GA, Bob (Diane) McDonald, Windermere, FL and Cincinnati, OH, and Susan (Paul) Doron, Zionsville, IN; grandchildren Sarah (Shawn) O'Leary, Jennifer (Scott) Rowland, Robert (Alexa) McDonald, Mark (Meeta) McDonald, Alison (Kyle) Barnes, Sam Doron, Meredith Doron; and sister Athens Hall, she is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, Ashley and Nolan O'Leary, Matthew, Michael, Lillian and Sophia Rowland, Wells and Halle McDonald. Her parents, Theodore and Anastasia Manolios, sister Mary Tirmenstein, and brother Nick Manolios, predeceased her.A memorial service may be held later at Hoosier Village after the Pandemic. Cremation and burial of the ashes will be at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hoosier Village, Second Presbyterian Church, or Butler University.