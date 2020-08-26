G. Don Gading
Bloomington - G. Don Gading, 84, of Bloomington, passed away on August 24, 2020 at IU Health Hospital Bloomington due to natural causes.
Born April 5, 1936, in Goodhue, Minnesota, he was the son of Charles O. Gading, Sr. and Helen (Barnes) Gading-Pryor, along with his step-father, Carl Pryor.
He first married Patricia Ann Dailey in 1961 and she preceded him in death in 2006. He then married Josephine Daron and she survives.
Don was a very active man during his life. He was a businessman in Indianapolis where he was the owner and operator of Brightwood Moving and Storage. In Indianapolis, he was active in AAU, Sertoma, and helping build the Ronald McDonald House. During his time in Bloomington, he was active in the University Club of which he was president. He then retired to Bloomington with his wife, Jo. Don loved folk-art and woodworking in his basement studio.
Don is survived by his wife, Josephine; son, Kurt (Lourie) Gading of Indianapolis; daughter, Kim (Tom) Reece of McCordsville; five grandchildren, Loren Paige Gading, Bailey Ann Gading, Jackie Diane Gading, Parker Goah Reece, Molly Anne Reece; and one sister, Lola Long.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia and one brother, Charles Gading.
The family has chosen cremation with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Memories of Don and condolences to the family may be shared at www.thefuneralchapel.net
