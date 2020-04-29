Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Resources
More Obituaries for G. Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Douglas Weeks


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
G. Douglas Weeks Obituary
G. Douglas Weeks

Indianapolis - G. Douglas Weeks, 55, Indianapolis, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born July 23, 1964 to George and Dale Weeks in Indianapolis, IN. He graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1982 and from Indiana State University in 1986.

Doug worked at Menards for 26 years at stores in Illinois and Indiana, most recently as Asst. Store Manager in Avon, Indiana. He was an avid sports fan; living in Indiana most of his life he was a fan of all Indiana teams. Doug was a child at heart, free-spirited, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He married Charissa Knight in 1995 and together they raised their son and daughter. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Charissa; son Michael Alexander, daughter Julia Elizabeth; mother Dale Weeks, brother Craig (Marika) Weeks; and mother-in-law Mary. His father George Weeks preceded him in death.

Due to the Corona Virus, calling and services will be private. Online guestbook at www.stevensmortuary.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -