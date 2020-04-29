|
|
G. Douglas Weeks
Indianapolis - G. Douglas Weeks, 55, Indianapolis, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born July 23, 1964 to George and Dale Weeks in Indianapolis, IN. He graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1982 and from Indiana State University in 1986.
Doug worked at Menards for 26 years at stores in Illinois and Indiana, most recently as Asst. Store Manager in Avon, Indiana. He was an avid sports fan; living in Indiana most of his life he was a fan of all Indiana teams. Doug was a child at heart, free-spirited, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He married Charissa Knight in 1995 and together they raised their son and daughter. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Charissa; son Michael Alexander, daughter Julia Elizabeth; mother Dale Weeks, brother Craig (Marika) Weeks; and mother-in-law Mary. His father George Weeks preceded him in death.
Due to the Corona Virus, calling and services will be private. Online guestbook at www.stevensmortuary.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020