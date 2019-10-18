Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Gray Friends Church
4810 East 146th Street
Noblesville, IN
G. Melvin Featherston


1925 - 2019
G. Melvin Featherston Obituary
G. Melvin Featherston

Noblesville - G. Melvin Featherston, 94, of Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Riverview Health in Noblesville. He was born on July 3, 1925 to Callie and Helen (Bracken) Featherston in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Melvin was a 1943 graduate of Carmel High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Gray Friends Church and the Kiwanis Club, and was on the board of Quaker Haven. Melvin farmed and served as Auditor and Highway Superintendent for Hamilton County.

He is survived by his children, Scott Featherston (Teresa), Kip Featherston (Debbie), Jan Foulke (Gary), and Amy Featherston (Mark Day); sister, Jean Kyle; brother, Elmer Featherston; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Jane (Boutwell) Featherston; infant sister, Vera; and his infant great-grandson, Tyler Haag.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville. Services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Gray Friends Church, 4810 East 146th Street in Noblesville. Burial will follow at Gray Friends Cemetery in Noblesville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gray Friends Church, c/o Treasurer, Stephen Webster, 3780 West 226th Street, Sheridan, IN 46069; or Quaker Haven Camp, 111 EMS D16C Ln, Syracuse, IN 46567.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
