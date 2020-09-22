Gail E. Rollins
Avon IN - Gail Elaine (Lisman) Rollins, 84, passed away at Brooke Knoll Village September 21, 2020. She formerly lived in Greencroft Apartments, Goshen IN. She was born December 24, 1935 to the late Merse and Kathryn (McComas) Lisman in Sullivan County. On April 5, 1958 she married Herman Rollins. They were married 57 years. He preceded her in death in December, 2015. She graduated from the Indianapolis School for the Deaf in 1955. Surviving are her siblings, Carolyn (Rex) Harcourt of Avon and Patty Brummett of Bloomington IN. She loved her Nieces and Nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Betty, Bill, Virginia and Anna. Gail loved to crochet, knit, and all kinds of Crafts. She like to play bingo and puzzles. She attended the Deaf Christian Fellowship of College Menonite Church in Goshen IN. Graveside Services will be 1pm Friday September 25, 2020 at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell IN. Contributions may be made to the Indiana School for the Deaf,1200 E 42nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46205. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
