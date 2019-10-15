|
|
Gail Gugenheim
Coatesville - Gail Anne Gugenheim
66 of Coatesville passed away October 13, 2019. She was born October 5, 1953 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Warren and Alice Angrick. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Gugenheim; son, Daniel Gugenheim (Elizabeth); brother, George Angrick; grandchildren, Adrienne and Samuel Gugenheim. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday October 18, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019