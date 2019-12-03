|
Gail M. Jean
Indianapolis - Gail M. Jean passed away on November 20, 2019. She was born July 21, 1940, to the late Walter & Mildred Jean in Lafayette, IN . She was raised in Attica, IN. Gail was a self-described "ol' farm girl" at heart who, as a youth, worked summers de-tasseling corn to earn money. She earned her undergraduate degree from Milligan College and her Master's degree from Indiana University. She then spent almost 40 years teaching physical education in the Indpls. Public Schools with School #90 (Ernie Pyle Elementary) as her home base. She also coached and refereed basketball and volleyball around central Indiana.
Gail loved her students and athletes. She routinely provided athletic supplies and clothing to her team members so every child could participate, regardless of his ability to purchase the necessary items. Beyond school, through her church, she routinely "sponsored" families at Thanksgiving and Christmas so that they could celebrate with needed items for the entire family.
Gail is survived by several cousins, many friends, and a multitude of former students who experienced the joy of Physical Education and team sports thanks to her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date both in Indianapolis and Attica, IN. Donations in her memory may be made to the Greater Indianapolis Chapter or Spay-Neuter Services of Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019