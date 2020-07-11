Garrett Murray Harper
Garrett was born in Coeur d'Alene Idaho and he is survived by his loving family: mother Shawn Harper, father Robert Harper, and his younger sisters Claire and Chloe. Garrett spent his childhood in northern Idaho, western Montana and northern Minnesota where he learned to love the outdoors through many family camping trips, fishing and hunting with his dog Tilly. Garrett had a wonderful sense of humor, and he was tender hearted and compassionate. Garrett was creative and used his ingenuity to make sling shots, bows and arrows out of sticks that he picked up in the woods. Garrett made a zip line in the backyard of the home in Minnesota and he would make bonfires for his sisters during the winter. In adulthood Garrett struggled with mental illness and addiction. Garrett lost the battle with his demons and died by suicide near Crawfordsville, Indiana.
As we mourn the loss of all the potential our son, Garrett had, we want others that may be dealing with similar circumstances to know they are not alone. "Love is unselfishly choosing for another's highest good." - C.S. Lewis
A Memorial Service will be held for Garrett will be held in Falls Church Virginia in August 2020. The family has designated the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for memorial contributions in the name of Garrett Murray Harper afsp.org/
