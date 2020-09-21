1/1
Garry Ross
80, Brownsburg, passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Webbville, Kentucky, to Robert and Clara Ross. A loving husband, father, uncle, and friend, Garry was a U.S. Army veteran and active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Brownsburg. He sold insurance and had been a partner in Hometown Insurance Agency in Brownsburg for 33 years. Garry was an avid golfer, a 20+ year Legacy Member of the ISSGA, and a member at West Chase Golf Club. He had been a statistician for radio & TV broadcasts of IHSAA sports, Indiana University football, and the original Indianapolis Colts radio network. He loved spending time with family, going to the movies, and was a longtime season ticket holder for the Colts and Pacers, and enjoyed games with family and friends. His wife of 53 years, Jeanette June Ross, preceded him in death on August 23, 2020. He was also preceded in death by sister Melva Ross, brothers James Ross and Bobby Ross. Survivors include his sons Garry Ross Jr. and Dan Ross, brothers Billy Ross (Kathy) and Steve Ross (Cheryl), and sister Peggy Ross. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday, September 24, and an hour prior to 11 am funeral services on Friday, September 25, at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Burial will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. The family requests donations to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle in lieu of flowers. In compliance with current regulations and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
