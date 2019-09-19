|
Gary A. Osting of Greenwood passed away September 16, 2019 at the age of 64. Gary was born Christmas Day on December 25th, 1954 in Indianapolis, IN. He was a 1973 graduate of Beech Grove High School and was inducted into their Alumni Hall of Fame. He spent his lifelong 40-year career at Eli Lilly & Co. working in production as an engineering tech. He bowled a perfect 300 score, was an avid golfer and muscle car enthusiast, and fan of all sports, especially the Indiana Hoosiers and Indianapolis Colts. Gary was a loving father, wonderful husband, beloved brother, and thoughtful & kind to everyone he met.
Gary was preceded in death by his father; Leo Osting, mother; Helen Osting, sister; Karen Williams, grandparents; Fred and Genevieve Harrison, mother-in-law; Robbie Harrison. He is survived by his wife; Cindy, daughter; Ashley (Alec) Cottor, grandson; Oliver Cottor, brother; John (Mary) Osting, nephews; Jon and Kyle Osting, sister-in-law; Tina King, niece; Shannon Pendleton, great nieces; Rae'Jean and Yuliza, great-great niece and nephew; Eribella and Enzo, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 11am-1pm and Funeral Services will begin at 1pm at Little & Sons Funeral Home at 1301 Main St, Beech Grove, IN 46107. Burial will follow at Orchard Hill Cemetery.
www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019