Gary B. Warstler
1936 - 2020
Gary B. Warstler

Indianapolis - Gary B. Warstler, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1936 in Canton, OH to Lee and Dorrene Warstler. He was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School, attended Butler and graduated from Indiana University. Gary served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958 before launching a career in real estate.

Gary joined the F.C. Tucker company in 1962 serving first in sales and becoming Sr. Vice President and helping to build the companies numbers from six sales associates to more than 500. He said his greatest satisfaction came from helping new associates find success. He received the Fred C. Tucker Sr. award, the highest honor given. The award honors the person who best exemplifies the highest standards and time-honored traditions initiated by the company's founder, Bud Tucker. Before the internet became well known, Gary knew that listings needed to go on the internet before most real estate companies even understood the value of the internet. Gary coined the phrase "Find your house with your mouse" which became a trademark for F.C. Tucker. Gary not only impacted the Tucker company and the lives of those who knew him, he impacted the industry. Gary also developed numerous shopping centers under the name C&W. He was a visionary in all aspects of his life.

Gary was an avid supporter of Indianapolis and its growth. He was a dedicated fan of the Indianapolis Colts, Butler Bulldogs, and Indiana Hoosiers. He enjoyed skiing, boating, and traveling with his family. He and Sandy traveled to destinations around the world. Gary loved animals especially many dogs who were his pets over the years.

Gary is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sandy; children: Rob (Patty) Warstler, Jane (Jeff) Castell, Jim Warstler, Melissa (Pat) Roberts, and Susie (Jeff) Ehman; and 6 grandchildren: Jack, Sam, Joe, Olivia, Emily, and Kylie.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Leukemia Society.

Private services will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please contact family members for more information regarding the Celebration of Life.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
