Gary Burnett
Pittsboro - Gary S. Burnett
67, Pittsboro, passed away Sept. 26, 2019 at his mother's home. Gary had served in the US Army from 1972-75 and had worked for the Federal Government. His wife Barbara Helen Burnett and father Clarence Burnett preceded him in death. Survivors include his mother Joyce Burnett; sisters Susan (Stan) Scalf and Shelley (Steve) Keisker; four nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30pm Sat. Sept. 28 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1:30pm. Burial will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019