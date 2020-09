Or Copy this URL to Share

Greenfield - Gary Bernard Diekhoff lost his ten-year battle with lung cancer on September 13, 2020. Visitation will be held on September 17, 2020, from 4-7 at Erlewein Mortuary - Greenfield. Funeral mass will be held on September 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church - Indianapolis.









