Gary E. SneedAvon - Gary E. Sneed, 68 of Avon, passed away August 31, 2020 in his residence. Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 04, 2020 at Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene 10951 E CR 100 S Indianapolis. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, September 03, 2020 in the church and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com