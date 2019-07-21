Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church
10350 Glaser Way
Fishers, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church
10350 Glaser Way
Fishers, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church
10350 Glaser Way
Fishers, IN
Gary E. Taylor


1943 - 2019
Gary E. Taylor Obituary
Gary E. Taylor

Fishers - 76, passed away July 14, 2019. He was born May 20, 1943 to the late Coy and Hattie Posten Taylor. Gary was a 1961 graduate of Bluffton High School, and a graduate of Purdue University. He married Karen M. Hazelett, August 20, 1983. Gary was a quality engineer for International Harvester/Navistar for 42 years retiring in 2005, and then for Seimens/Yasaki for two years.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with visitation one hour prior to service.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Karen M. Taylor; sons, Robert "Trent" Taylor (Michele) and Marc Eugene Taylor; 16 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brothers, Kenneth Taylor (Ann) and Dan Taylor (Sharon); and sisters, Rosemary Secrest (Mick) and Linda Abbett (Dan). Gary was preceded in death by one sister, Gert Menter and her husband Don.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary's honor to Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church for the Parish Life Center Expansion. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
