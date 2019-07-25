Services
Gary Eugene Short

Gary Eugene Short Obituary
Gary Eugene Short

Clermont - Gary Eugene Short, 68 of Clermont, passed away on April 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Bushey Short; and his daughters, Nicole Short and Natalie Smith. The family asks you join them in celebrating his beautiful life on Saturday, July 27th from 3-6pm at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd. Those who like to toast him with us are encouraged to meet directly afterward at The Slippery Noodle INN, 300 S Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46225. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for the extended obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019
