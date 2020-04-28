Resources
Gary Evers

Gary Evers, 58, transitioned to Eternal Life on April 20, 2020. There will be a drive-through visitation on Friday, May 1 from 4-6p.m. Services are private with interment at Washington Park Cemetery North. He was a member of Harvest Prayer Center. A 1979 graduate of Crispus Attucks High School, he was employed by Carrier Corporation for 23 and a member of United Steel Workers Union, Local #1999. He leaves to cherish his memory include his wife, Rochelle (Bell) Evers; sons, Gary D. (Jade) and Rayshad (Celeste) Evers; daughters, Shalonda and Sierra Evers; step-daughter, Shanika Smith; six grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Evers; sisters, Elaine Ousley-Foster and Diana Evers.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
