Gary G. Trinkle
1944 - 2020
Gary G. Trinkle

Greenfield - 76, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Valeene, IN, on September 20, 1944 to Glen and Margaret Lucille (Stroud) Trinkle. Gary spent the first eight years of his schooling in a one-room school house. He was a 1963 graduate of Paoli High School, and he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Indiana University in 1969. Gary proudly served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant from 1969-1971. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his actions in the Vietnam War. He spent most of his career as an accountant for the federal government at Fort Benjamin Harrison Finance Center.

Public visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, followed by a private family service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Park Cemetery in Greenfield and is open to the public.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rita (Burton) Trinkle; children, Jennifer (Darrin) Warner, Monica (Michael) Miller, Audie (Allison) Trinkle and Annette Trinkle; grandchildren, Abby, Sarah, Thomas, Lily, Emma, Madelyn, Gabe, Aubrey and Hailee. He is also survived by his brothers, Larry (Glorina) Trinkle, George (Jayne) Trinkle; and sister, Carole (Bill) Wheeler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions or pet supplies may be made to Greenfield-Hancock Animal Management or your local animal shelter. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
NOV
20
Service
02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
NOV
20
Burial
03:00 PM
Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
