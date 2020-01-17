Resources
Gary Hoover

Gary Hoover was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 15, 1955. He passed peacefully on January 14th, 2020 with his loved ones by his side.

Gary was a friend to all, a lover of music, and loved his children more than anything in the world. He is survived by his son Ryan Hoover, his daughter Sarah Hoover, and his younger sister Toni Marcum.

Gary's wishes were to have a Celebration of Life this Spring. Details to follow.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
