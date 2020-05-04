Gary J. Botkin
Carmel - Gary Joseph Botkin (Joe) was born in Indianapolis, IN. on January 16, 1929 and died peacefully in his home on April 29,2020 with family around him. He was a local business man and part owner of National Decorators Supply, Inc. His passion was designing and supplying Store Fixtures to many clothing stores in the five-state region. In 1969, Joe created Design Industries, Inc. Joe's interest was his business and family. He was Chairman of the Indianapolis Circle Christmas Committee. Joe was a Shriner and member of the Scottish Rite. Joe's hobby was fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rolan and Ted and his beloved grandson Beau. Joe is survived by: wife Charlotte, siblings, David and Barbara, children Becky, Mark, Monte, Beth, and Kirk. 9 grandchildren and 18 greatgrandchildren. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for more info.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 7, 2020.