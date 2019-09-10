|
|
Gary L. BraVard
Indianapolis - Gary L. BraVard passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 4, 2019 at the age of 66. Gary was born on October 11, 1952 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to the late Lester Bravard and Lythia " Sunny" Sumpter Brewer.
Before returning to Indianapolis in the early 80's to eventually create "Event Design by Gary BraVard", one of Indianapolis' earliest and most prestigious event planning services, Gary had lived in Florida, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Gary said he got started in the event planning business by "squeezing lemons through cheesecloth". "Then I just started saying yes to opportunities," he said. Passionate, creative, perfectionistic, and self-made, he quickly became one of the city's most sought after event planners.
He is survived by his brother, Glen (Debby) Bravard; nieces and nephews, James Fink, Rachel Fink, Bridgett Smith, Chera Bravard and Whitney Bravard; step-sister, Debra Hunt; many great nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends and fans.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Bravard; and sister, Karen Buckhorn.
Although Gary chose cremation, he requested a headstone at the family plot in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Fishers to say "He was too naïve to be afraid."
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077.
Friends may make a memorial contribution to Heartspring, www.heartspring.org or to a charity benefiting the arts.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019