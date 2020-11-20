Gary L. EverhardtGary L. Everhardt, 72, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away November 19th, 2020, due to kidney failure. He was born October 26th, 1948 in Beech Grove, Indiana to parents Earl and Helen (Ping) Everhardt. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1967. Tragically, that same year, Gary was in a car accident that left him disabled for the rest of his life. He lived with his parents for a few years before moving into a facility in Marion. Then he moved to Edgewater Woods in Anderson, where he passed away. Gary was loving, friendly gentleman. He loved music and was an excellent trumpet player. He is survived by his cousins Mike Mitchell of Waveland, Indiana, Curt Curts of Noblesville, Indiana, Holly Curts of Maine, Kathy Gregory of Romney, Indiana, Patti Price of Florida, Sherry Clendenen of Peru, Indiana, Connie Lauritz of Texas, Betty Jo Moulton of Converse, Indiana, Tomi Adams of Sheridan, Indiana, Jamie Foxworthy of North Carolina, Kathi Goodfellow of Texas, and Carole Keating of Texas. Gary will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.