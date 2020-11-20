1/1
Gary L. Everhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary L. Everhardt

Gary L. Everhardt, 72, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away November 19th, 2020, due to kidney failure. He was born October 26th, 1948 in Beech Grove, Indiana to parents Earl and Helen (Ping) Everhardt. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1967. Tragically, that same year, Gary was in a car accident that left him disabled for the rest of his life. He lived with his parents for a few years before moving into a facility in Marion. Then he moved to Edgewater Woods in Anderson, where he passed away. Gary was loving, friendly gentleman. He loved music and was an excellent trumpet player. He is survived by his cousins Mike Mitchell of Waveland, Indiana, Curt Curts of Noblesville, Indiana, Holly Curts of Maine, Kathy Gregory of Romney, Indiana, Patti Price of Florida, Sherry Clendenen of Peru, Indiana, Connie Lauritz of Texas, Betty Jo Moulton of Converse, Indiana, Tomi Adams of Sheridan, Indiana, Jamie Foxworthy of North Carolina, Kathi Goodfellow of Texas, and Carole Keating of Texas. Gary will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved