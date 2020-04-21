|
Gary Lee Weng
Indianapolis - Gary Lee Weng, 66, Indianap-olis has left this world on Thursday April 9, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1953 to Jack Lee and Dixie (Fonderhide) Weng in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Lee and Dixie (Fonderhide) Weng. He is survived by sister Stephanie Stewart, nieces & nephews Scott A, Stewart, John G. Stewart, Jennifer Stewart-Merrick, 9 great nieces & nephews, 6 great great nieces & nephews, and extended family and friends. He is loved and greatly missed by all who knew him. Indiana Memorial is honored to serve the Weng Family, entrusted to Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020