|
|
Mills
In remembrance of our son and brother, Gary D. Mills, who will be 68 years old on October 7.
We love you and miss you.
*******
Do not stand at my
grave and weep
I am not there.
I do not sleep.
I am a thousand
winds that blow.
I am the diamond
glints on the snow.
I am the sunlight
on ripended grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in
circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at
my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die,
I wait for you in heaven.
*******
Dad, Mom, Mike,
Nick, Marina.
.
