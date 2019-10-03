Resources
Gary Mills

Mills

In remembrance of our son and brother, Gary D. Mills, who will be 68 years old on October 7.

We love you and miss you.

Do not stand at my

grave and weep

I am not there.

I do not sleep.

I am a thousand

winds that blow.

I am the diamond

glints on the snow.

I am the sunlight

on ripended grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in

circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at

my grave and cry;

I am not there. I did not die,

I wait for you in heaven.

Dad, Mom, Mike,

Nick, Marina.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
