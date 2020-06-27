Gary Mosier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Mosier

Gary Curtis Mosier, 68, of Martinsville, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hospice House Bloomington.

He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Austin B. and June I. (Curtis) Mosier. He married Mary Hagan on June 27, 1987, in Bloomington, and they lived together in Martinsville until the present. In addition to his wife, Mr. Mosier is survived by daughters, Anna Marie Mosier of Bellevue, Nebraska and Sarah Elizabeth Mosier of Bloomington; and two nieces, Michelle Rene and Sandra.

Mr. Mosier was a resident of Martinsville for most of his life and received a Master's degree in Logistical Mathematics from the University of Chicago. He was a federal civil servant and a credit manager for many years before his retirement.

He enjoyed travel in Europe and at home. His lifelong interests included genealogy and the history of the Mosier Family in the United States, military history, and historical miniature wargaming. He was an excellent cook, and loved all sorts of music, especially, Irish traditional and Credence Clearwater Revival.

At Mr. Mosier's wishes there will be no funeral service. Family and friends will be contacted regarding a future memorial gathering when COVID-19 safety allows.

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory 4155 South Old State Road 37 is handling the arrangements and online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory
4155 South Old State Road 37
Bloomington, IN 47401-7483
812-824-5905
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved