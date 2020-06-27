Gary Mosier
Gary Curtis Mosier, 68, of Martinsville, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hospice House Bloomington.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Austin B. and June I. (Curtis) Mosier. He married Mary Hagan on June 27, 1987, in Bloomington, and they lived together in Martinsville until the present. In addition to his wife, Mr. Mosier is survived by daughters, Anna Marie Mosier of Bellevue, Nebraska and Sarah Elizabeth Mosier of Bloomington; and two nieces, Michelle Rene and Sandra.
Mr. Mosier was a resident of Martinsville for most of his life and received a Master's degree in Logistical Mathematics from the University of Chicago. He was a federal civil servant and a credit manager for many years before his retirement.
He enjoyed travel in Europe and at home. His lifelong interests included genealogy and the history of the Mosier Family in the United States, military history, and historical miniature wargaming. He was an excellent cook, and loved all sorts of music, especially, Irish traditional and Credence Clearwater Revival.
At Mr. Mosier's wishes there will be no funeral service. Family and friends will be contacted regarding a future memorial gathering when COVID-19 safety allows.
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory 4155 South Old State Road 37 is handling the arrangements and online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com
