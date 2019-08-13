Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Gary N. Kupec


1934 - 2019
Gary N. Kupec Obituary
Gary N. Kupec

Indianapolis - Gary N. Kupec, age 85, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on August 9, 2019. Gary was born in South Milwaukee, WI on June 6, 1934 to parents, George and Mary (Voltner) Kupec. He was a graduate of Marquette University in WI and worked as an Insurance Adjuster during his career. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed visiting the Broad Ripple Farmer's Market, gardening, and woodworking.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joline (Pinter) Kupec. He is survived by his son, Kevin Kupec (Nancy) and sisters, Mary Kozlowski-Pichot and Charlene Frank.

Friends may call from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple. Services will be held at a later date in Cudahy, WI with Ryczek-Larsen Brothers Chapel handling those arrangements. Burial will be in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy, WI.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019
