You are loved by many , Gary, including me. I will miss your smile and side-eye when I yelled too loud at the games. It was my honor to know you and call you friend. Lois, my heart breaks for you in this sad and difficult time. You too are loved beyond measure and I will keep you in my prayers in the coming days. I hope to see you soon and celebrate a life well lived. Love you my dear. ~ Elaine

Elaine Davenport