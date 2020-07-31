1/1
Gary O. Garrett
1933 - 2020
Gary O. Garrett

Murfreesboro, TN - Mr. Gary O. Garrett, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Flint, MI to the late Carl and Bonnie Sommers Garrett. Mr. Garrett proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He then graduated from Indiana Business College before working in Accounting for State Farm Insurance. Mr. Garrett watched the Atlanta Braves and all MTSU sports. He also was an avid golfer and wood worker.

Mr. Garrett is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Weinkauf Garrett; daughter, Donna Robertson and her husband Greg; son, Douglas Garrett and his wife Kim all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Madelyn Matlock, Ashley Garrett, Hal Robertson, Joe Robertson, and Alexandria Garrett; great-grandson, Eddie Matlock; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Rex Garrett, Burl Garrett, and Gwen Garrett.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

21 entries
July 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss Lois. I'm in New York at the time but Will be back on Friday. If there's anything you need please don't hesitate to call. My number is 615-975-4310 my prayers are with you and your family

Joyce Hines
Friend
July 30, 2020
Sending love and prayers . . .
Dan Balicki
July 29, 2020
I know it's hard to say good bye, but may the good memories live on. GOD BLESS
Carol Carter
Coworker
July 29, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss! Gary was a sweet and kind guy!! He'll be greatly missed!!!
Jessica Harper
Friend
July 29, 2020
He was a wonderful man filled with love and spirit to all. I enjoyed working with him at State Farm. I pray that God gives comfort and strength to the family.
linoln benefield
Friend
July 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Donna and your family. Your dad was always so nice to me. He and your mom will always be a part of my childhood memories.
Terri Spradley Loftus
Friend
July 29, 2020
Our friendship goes back more than a century
Gary was a Special Guy and always helpful and willing to listen
He will be missed

Condolences to his wonderful family

Rest In Peace
Gary Middleton
Gary Middleton
July 29, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. Dan Morris would invite Gary to play golf with our gang at Champion Run Golf Course. He would ride with us and we always had a great trip and round of golf. God bless
Joe evans
Friend
July 29, 2020
Most people have only father in life. I was blessed to have three dads. Gary was my last. He was a warm hearted and giving man who supported me in many ways. Best wishes to Lois, family and thanks to Donna and Doug for sharing him with me.
Craig Garrett
Family
July 29, 2020
Haven't seen Gary in years....he added a lot to our State Farm team in Murfreesboro...so sorry to hear of his death.
Jim Banks
Friend
July 29, 2020
A friend for many years,many great memories.
Katherine Jones
Friend
July 29, 2020
Lois, so sorry for your loss. Know Gary will be greatly missed.
Chance Irvine
July 29, 2020
Gary was such a strong man and his love for Lois and family were inspirational to all. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Ryann Parrish
Acquaintance
July 28, 2020
Prayers and condolences Donna is our prayer for you and your family, Donna!!
Sheila Batts
July 28, 2020
Gary, will be missed by all who worked for him and with him. He has been a longtime friend. Tom and I shared lots of good times with Gary, Lois, Donna and Doug. To Lois and family, may the loving memories shared give you comfort during this very sad time. Peace and love, for each of you.
Clara Harrison
Friend
July 28, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to all of the family. Gary was always dedicated to his work and family.....occasionally you’d get that smile from him, that was usually when family was involved. Keeping you all in prayers.
Lori Glaze
Coworker
July 28, 2020
You are loved by many , Gary, including me. I will miss your smile and side-eye when I yelled too loud at the games. It was my honor to know you and call you friend. Lois, my heart breaks for you in this sad and difficult time. You too are loved beyond measure and I will keep you in my prayers in the coming days. I hope to see you soon and celebrate a life well lived. Love you my dear. ~ Elaine
Elaine Davenport
July 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for the family
Wayne & Sandy Tensfield
Coworker
July 28, 2020
I worked with Gary for many years at State Farm . My thoughts and prayers are with Lois and the entire family. God Bless. He will be missed
Tom and Marilyn Newsom
Coworker
July 28, 2020
I grew up with this man as a family friend of my parents. I came to know and respect him as a mentor and as a genuine human being, funny and goofy while wise and a bit somber. I spent many days at his pool or in his yard playing with Doug and Donna, and fondly remember his car collection in the Barn. My deepest sympathies to his family for their loss. He was a good man and fine human being, the world is a smaller place for his passing.
Daniel Potts
Friend
July 28, 2020
I met Gary and Lois in 1968 while working at the State Farm Regional Office.
We became lifelong friends and I will miss him. He loved his family and was very proud of their accomplishments.
Andy Womack
Friend
