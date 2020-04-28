|
|
Gary Pittman
Indianapolis - Gary Lee Pittman, 70, passed away Sunday morning April 26, 2020. He was a resident of Indianapolis, and a former resident of Greenwood.
He was born March 1, 1950 to George and Alice Marie (Holt) Pittman in Indianapolis, IN. He is survived by two nephews, Brian (N. Knies) Biehn of Greenwood and Richard (Brittany) Biehn of Avon; and a niece, Alicia (Kenneth) Eskridge of Beech Grove. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Marsha Biehn.
He attended School No. 65 growing up, then graduated from Manual High School on the south side.
Gary later was employed by several businesses, including American Can Company, Greenwood Park Mall, Regency Place in Greenwood, Excel, and Lincoln Elementary in Perry Township. He most recently has been employed at WalMart, helping in the Return Center.
Graveside services at the Greenwood Cemetery are private for immediate family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Franciscan Health Hospice House and Hospice Services, 8414 Franciscan Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237.
Online condolences may be shared with Gary's family at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020