|
|
Gary Schrier
Pittsboro - Age 65, passed away on April 3, 2019. He owned and operated Clermont Sign Company since 1971. He was a member of the Brownsburg Masonic Lodge and Sons of American Legion Post 331. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Ruth Schrier. Survivors include his wife of 44 years Toni Schrier; children Scott Schrier, Lorinda (Aaron) Gibbs; grandchildren Bryce Schrier, Lane Gibbs and Ava Gibbs. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Fri. April 5 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there on Sat. April 6 at 10 am. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019