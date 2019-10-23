|
|
Gary Sharp
Indianapolis - Gary Sharp, 70, of Indianapolis and formerly of Evansville, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Gary was a Senior Property Manager for Fifth Third Bank, having worked in Cincinnati, Evansville and Indianapolis.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha, 5 children and 22 grandchildren.
His funeral service was in Lees Creek on Wednesday, October 16. Burial was in the Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.
Services were by Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, OH. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019