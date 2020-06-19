Gary T. Lamb
Indianapolis - Gary Thomas Lamb, 56, of Indianapolis, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2020 in Muncie. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Gary's life on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home on Monday. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.