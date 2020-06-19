Gary T. Lamb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary T. Lamb

Indianapolis - Gary Thomas Lamb, 56, of Indianapolis, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2020 in Muncie. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Gary's life on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home on Monday. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved