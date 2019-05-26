Gary Van Skyock



Fortville - Gary M. Van Skyock, 80, of Fortville, IN. passed away May 19, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1938 to the late Hubert and Arlene (Puderbaugh) Van Skyock in Union City, IN.



He is survived by his loving wife Sara J. (Deniston) Van Skyock of 60 years, along with his children Trina (Gary) Houston, Brian (Diana) Van Skyock, Barry (Stephanie) Van Skyock, Terry Van Skyock, 5 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren,and brother James (Hope) Van Skyock of Union City, IN.



He was preceded in death by both parents, brothers Tommy and Keith, and Great Grandson Mason Bundy.



He earned his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, IN. From 1962-1970 he was a fuel engineer for Youngstown Sheet and Tube of East Chicago. Was President of Jaycees from 1968 to 1969. Retired as an IT professional from the State of Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles in 1999.



He was a multi-sport athlete in bowling, golf, baseball, basketball, and softball where he was nicknamed "Rocket" by his teammates. He accomplished 9 Indy Mini Marathons, along with coaching his children's sports teams and other activities, avid mushroom hunter and angler.



Traveling enthusiast of the lower 48 states, among his fondest trips was to Hawaii,



as well as Alaska, Ireland and Mexico.



A private family celebration of Gary's life is planned for a later date.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019