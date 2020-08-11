Gary W. Lewis
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Gary W. Lewis, 70, passed away Monday morning, August 10, 2020. He was a resident of Fort Myers Beach, FL, and a former long time resident of Greenwood and Unionville.
He was born September 15, 1949 in Sidney, OH to Herbert and Virginia (Short) Lewis. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Patton on August 21, 1971 in Centerville, OH. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lewis; two sons, Brian (Mary) Lewis and Kevin Lewis; sister, Debra (Denny) Meyer; and three grandchildren, Ava, Issac, and Will.
Gary had long careers with F.C. Tucker and Company, and Raymond James. He was a very active Mason, and several other organizations.
Gary's complete online obituary is at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
, where you may sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family.
Calling hours: August 16, 2-7PM, at The Sycamore at Mallow Run, 7070 Whiteland Road, Bargersville, IN 46106. Funeral: Sunday at 7PM at The Sycamore, followed by Masonic rites.
Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at the visitation and services.
Arrangements:Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.