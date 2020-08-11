1/1
Gary W. Lewis
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Gary W. Lewis

Fort Myers Beach, FL - Gary W. Lewis, 70, passed away Monday morning, August 10, 2020. He was a resident of Fort Myers Beach, FL, and a former long time resident of Greenwood and Unionville.

He was born September 15, 1949 in Sidney, OH to Herbert and Virginia (Short) Lewis. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Patton on August 21, 1971 in Centerville, OH. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lewis; two sons, Brian (Mary) Lewis and Kevin Lewis; sister, Debra (Denny) Meyer; and three grandchildren, Ava, Issac, and Will.

Gary had long careers with F.C. Tucker and Company, and Raymond James. He was a very active Mason, and several other organizations.

Gary's complete online obituary is at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family.

Calling hours: August 16, 2-7PM, at The Sycamore at Mallow Run, 7070 Whiteland Road, Bargersville, IN 46106. Funeral: Sunday at 7PM at The Sycamore, followed by Masonic rites.

Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at the visitation and services.

Arrangements:Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
The Sycamore at Mallow Run
AUG
16
Service
07:00 - 08:00 PM
The Sycamore at Mallow Run
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
August 12, 2020
Gary We will miss you and our thoughts and prayers are with your family. We still remember the time you visited our lab and the kindness you showed to our staff. Mike Econs, on behalf of the Econs lab
Michael Econs
Friend
August 12, 2020
Brian, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Greg Goodner
Friend
August 12, 2020
Barb, we're thinking about you and your family. Absolutely loved getting to know you and Gary at our social events. And please know that we are here for you should you need anything.
Kurt Fischer
Friend
August 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of our DeMolay brother and friend.
Rod Ira
Friend
