Gary William Hicks
Speedway - Gary William Hicks
76, of Speedway, IN, passed away on November 8, 2019. Gary was born on June 20, 1943 in Indianapolis to the late Unadell and Booth Hicks. On November 20, 1964 he married Jeanne Kibby. He was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Fremont APA44. He retired from the Indianapolis Water Company after 37 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, John, Clark and Bob Hicks. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Hicks and two sisters, Donna (Jack) Pope and Cheryl (Steve) Spurlin. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11 am till 1 pm with a service staring at 1 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park. www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019