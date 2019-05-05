Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Gavin Fulk
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM
More Obituaries for Gavin Fulk
Gavin R. Fulk


Gavin R. Fulk, 24, passed away May 3, 2019. He was a graduate of Avon High School. Gavin currently attended Easterseals Crossroads Day Service in Indy. He was also a member of the Hendricks County Special Olympics participating in Ramp Bowling, Carmel Dad's Club; participant in the Annual Ford Wilsons Soap Box Derby. He was a Riley Kid and attended many Camps at Bradford Woods. He enjoyed going to the Joy Prom and Fall Dances for special people provided by First Baptist Church in Plainfield IN. He loved visiting the beach in Florida every year with his family. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Dawn Fulk; brother, Carter Fulk; sister, Logan Fulk; grandparents, Margaret Fulk and Kay Reagin. Services are 7pm Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with visitation 4pm-7pm before the Service. Burial will be 11am Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery-Clay City IN. Contributions may be made to the Hendricks County Special Olympics. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
