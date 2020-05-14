Gaylor Y. Randolph
Indianapolis - On the evening of May 10, 2020, Gaylor Y. Randolph went to her heavenly home: Her Lord said unto her, Well done, good and faithful servant; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.
Gaylor entered into this world into the arms of her loving parents, Theodore and Georgia Norman on September 29, 1938 in Providence, Kentucky. She grew up in Kentucky, but lived her adult life in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Gaylor was united in Holy matrimony to Mahlon "Eugene" Randolph for 55 years, and from this blessed union a daughter, Cynthia Randolph, was brought into this world. We all strive to achieve something in life…. Gaylor's real life achievement was her family; whom she loved and cherished so dearly. Cynthia and her mother were BEST friends and had a very special relationship. They enjoyed traveling and spending so much time together. You only had to be in their company and you could see and feel the special love they had for one another. Her church family and her relationship with the Lord gave her the strength and compassion to handle any situation.
Gaylor retired from Eli Lilly and Company in 1993 after 30 years of service
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"- Philippians 4:13, were the words she lived by.
Being a proud member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church for more than 45 years, she did so much to enlighten the souls and lift the spirits of everyone who was fortunate enough to have her in their lives. Gaylor was very active in the church, she had been a Sunday school teacher, church secretary, pastor secretary and financial secretary. She loved offering her help in any way she could.
Gaylor has been reunited in heaven with her husband, Mahlon "Eugene"; her parents, Theodore and Georgia Norman and her brother Thomas Norman. She leaves behind, her daughter Cynthia Randolph; her sister Rosetta (John) McNary; her aunt Margaret Hawkins and many nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. Please share an online memory or condolence of Gaylor at www.flannerbuchanan.com
