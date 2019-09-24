Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3354 W 30th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Gema J. Bertol Obituary
Gema J. Bertol

Indianapolis - passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-7pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3354 W 30th St, Indianapolis, on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:30am.

Gema was born in the Canary Islands, Spain. She lived and met her husband in Bermuda, moved to Indianapolis, and has been happily married for the past 45 years. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Adelfio Bertol; two sons, Carlo and Antonio Bertol; and daughter, Angela Bertol.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
