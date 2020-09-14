1/1
Gene A. Fuller
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Gene A. Fuller

Brownsburg - Gene A. Fuller, 90, passed away September 11, 2020. He was a Plumber in the Local #440 and a Veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae Wehmeier Fuller; children, Daniel (Teri) Fuller, Susan Agnew, Kenneth Fuller, Roger (Cindy) Fuller and Joseph Fuller; sister, Pauline Kephart; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be 11am Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Lincoln Memory Gardens. Contributions may be made to the Avon Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lincoln Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 14, 2020
You were a really great Father in law and a wonderful Grandpa. I have nothing but good memories of you. You will be missed...
Sheila Lambert
Friend
