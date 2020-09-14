Gene A. Fuller
Brownsburg - Gene A. Fuller, 90, passed away September 11, 2020. He was a Plumber in the Local #440 and a Veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae Wehmeier Fuller; children, Daniel (Teri) Fuller, Susan Agnew, Kenneth Fuller, Roger (Cindy) Fuller and Joseph Fuller; sister, Pauline Kephart; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be 11am Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Lincoln Memory Gardens. Contributions may be made to the Avon Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
