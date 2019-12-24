|
|
Gene E. Lynn, M.D.
Gene E. Lynn, M.D. of Indianapolis and Palm Harbor, FL (88) died December 21, 2019. For 12 years until Dr. Lynn's retirement in 1994, he was the psychiatric consultant at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. Earlier he was in private practice of psychiatry for 23 years and an Assistant Professor in the Adult Psychiatry Clinic at the Indiana University Medical Center.
Dr. Lynn attended Augustana College (Rock Island, IL) and received a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Illinois, and a M.D. from Harvard Medical School. An internship and psychiatric residency were served at the Indiana University Medical Center.
Dr. Lynn is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, whom he married on August 20, 1952 in Evansville, IN. He is survived by five children: Terry (Howard) Epstein of Upper Arlington, OH; Gary (Patti) of Bow, NH; Bryon (Kim) of Naperville, IL; Vicki (Chris) Weber of Cincinnati, OH; and Randy (Sissy) of Ridgeland, MS; and twelve grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019