Gene P. Elliott
Elwood, IN. - Elwood resident Gene P. Elliott, 75, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 2, 1943 in Indianapolis to Forest Paul and Mary (Bailey) Elliott. He attended Manual High School and enlisted in the United States Navy after graduation.
He married Pam (Balser) Elliott July 1984 and they enjoyed almost 35 years together.
After the Navy he went to work for Schwitzer Corporation in Indianapolis for about 20 years. In 1986 he established Elliott Technical Sales in Elwood. It was a manufacturing's sales rep agency for metal foundries and machine shops. After 21 years he retired in 2007.
Over the years he enjoyed many interests; playing the guitar, woodworking, snow skiing, sailing in Michigan and golfing with his wife and many friends. Most of all, time with his family and especially his grandchildren was very important to him.
He was a very kind and generous man with a great sense of humor and will be sadly missed.
Survivors include his wife Pam, sons David(Laura)Elliott and Jonathan Aldridge, daughter Tracy(John)Wetter. Grandchildren Emily(Robert)Kuehler, Tyler(McKayla)Rose, Aydan Wetter, Katherine and Samuel Elliott. Great-grandchildren Christian Partlow and Chandler Rose. Sister Donna(Don)Morgan, brother-in-law Jeff(Sheri)Balser and many special nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law Pauline(Dugal)Smith.
Per his request there will be a graveside service at a later date.
Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements for the Elliott family.
Online condolences can be given at:
www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 12, 2019